That '70s Show Alums Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Wrote Letters in Support of Danny Masterson Before Sentencing

Back in May, That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson was found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago in his Hollywood Hills home. This week, the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. The assaults happened in 2003 while Masterson was still starring as Hyde in That '70s Show. Journalist Tony Ortega recently obtained letters written in support of Masterson ahead of his sentencing. Variety reports that more than 50 people wrote letters to the judge, which included his former sitcom co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Before sharing Kunis and Kutcher's letter, Ortega explained that it's likely the actors knew Judge Olmedo was choosing between 15 years to life and 30 years to life for Masterson's sentencing, meaning they were not pleading for Masterson to walk free.

"While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher writes. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

"I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him," Kunis added. "His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."

"Ultimately, I can't know," Kutcher said to Esquire during Masterson's trial earlier this year. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment. I just don't know."

Did That '90s Show Address Danny Masterson's Absence?

That '90s Show released its first season on Netflix at the beginning of the year, and the sequel series saw the return of nearly every star from That '70s Show. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith star in the series as Kitty and Red Forman, and it also features appearances by Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. Due to Masterson's legal issues, the actor obviously did not participate in the show. In fact, his character Hyde wasn't even mentioned.

"I think Hyde is traveling overseas somewhere and involved in some conspiracy theory," Rupp previously shared with Vulture. When the interviewer suggested that he'd be in jail, Rupp added, "He's involved in some political thing. Let's say that."

That '90s Show has been renewed for a second season, but due to Masterson's conviction, it is unlikely Hyde's name will ever be uttered on the spinoff series.

