Bob Evans Giving Away A Year’s Supply of Mac and Cheese for National Mac and Cheese Day

Summer is a season full of food holidays and this weekend might have one of the tastiest holidays of them all. That holiday is National Mac and Cheese Day which takes place on Sunday, July 14th this year and Bob Evans is celebrating the cheesy holiday with the ultimate cheesy giveaway for fans. According to the brand, Bob Evans is giving away a one-year supply of their iconic Macaroni & Cheese to 14 superfans for the holiday.

“Few dishes have captured our hearts and taste buds like macaroni and cheese,” said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. “To commemorate this national holiday, we’re gifting 14 lucky winners with a year’s supply of this iconic comfort food. Ready in just minutes and full of flavor this is the ultimate reward for any true macaroni and cheese lover.”

For fans wanting to try to win this epic prize, here’s what you need to know: to enter, consumers need to follow Bob Evans on Instagram or Facebook and comment on the brand’s National Mac and Cheese Day Giveaway post with their favorite thing about mac and cheese while tagging a friend who is, well, the mac to their cheese. Fans have until 11:59 p.m. on July 15th to enter.

Fans can also simply enjoy mac and cheese without having to enter the contest. Bob Evans has cheesy options available in the grocery freezer case, including their iconic Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese as well as their Bob Evans Six Cheese Pasta, the latter of which is described as a “grown up” macaroni and cheese.

In Other Mac and Cheese News

It isn’t just Bob Evans getting excited for National Mac and Cheese Day. Carnation is also getting into the “holiday” spirit with the release of their first-ever flavor innovation, Kickin’ Jalapeno Flavored Evaporated Milk. Carnation describes the milk generally as the secret to making creamy mac and cheese and the Kickin’ Jalapeno Flavored version just kicks the heat up a notch. The first drop of the flavor sold out in under a minute, but fans have another chance to get their hands on it — July 14th at 1 p.m. ET. You just have to go here.