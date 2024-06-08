Tillamook Launches Ice Cream Hiding iScreen

Friday, June 7th may be National Donut Day, but it's not the only sweet holiday taking place. It is also National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and to celebrate, Tillamook not only has a new chocolate ice cream collection, but a clever high-tech solution to hide your treats from anyone who might want to swipe them for themselves. On Friday, Tillamook launched the new Tillamook iScreen, a device that lets ice cream lovers hide their ice cream in plain sight.

The new iScreen is device that you sit in your freezer in front of your ice cream that cleverly disguises it, acting as an invisibility shield so that roommates or loved once who might have a sweet tooth can't find your treats. According to Tillamook, the iScreen uses R&D that "spans half a decade" and uses materials made from lenticular lenses, using tiny ridges to bend light and trick the eye to make what is behind it simply disappear. The Tillamook iScreen was available on the Tillamook website but quickly sold out, however ice cream fans need to despair. You can still enter to win your own iScreen by visiting the website here.

"We know Tillamook fans everywhere are crazy for the new Chocolate collection and will go to great lengths to keep their freezers stocked with the goods — as they should be," Kate Boltin, vice president of marketing at Tillamook said. "Some people are kind enough to share a spoonful here or there, while others are not, and that's okay too. Honestly, that's why we created the Tillamook iScreen, to keep unwanted spoons out of your Tillamook ice cream, so it stays, well, yours."

As for the Chocolate Collection, the new collection of ice cream is available now and was created for chocolate lovers. It includes four flavors, German Chocolate Cake, Brownie Batter, Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream, and Chocolate Hazelnut. You can check out the descriptions for each flavor below.

German Chocolate Cake: This dreamy dark chocolate ice cream is mixed with a brown sugar coconut swirl, chopped pecans, and pieces of chocolate cake.

Brownie Batter: Fantastically fudgy, this extra creamy ice cream is chock-full of dark chocolate flavor and brownie bites.

Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream There's nothing cookie-cutter about this new dark chocolate ice cream made with dark chocolate cookie pieces and flecks of cream filling.

Chocolate Hazelnut: Go nuts for rich chocolate with this dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon.