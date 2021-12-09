Disney Former CEO Bob Iger Returns to Weather Roots in Final Days at the Company

The Walt Disney Company is reaching the end of an era. In just a couple of weeks, as 2021 comes to a close, Bob Iger will be stepping down as Disney Chairman. Iger has spent decades at the helm of the biggest name in entertainment, leading Disney to unparalleled success on multiple fronts, all while keeping great relationships with talent and employees. He’s considered one of the best in the business at what he does, and he’ll be retiring on December 31st. Before he goes out, though, Iger wanted the chance to return to his roots.

On Thursday, Iger stood in for Leslie Lopez and delivered the morning weather report for KABC in Los Angeles. Iger got his start as a newscaster, though he hasn’t read the weather since he was just 23 years old. Now 70, Iger was a bit out of practice as a weather reporter, but you’d never be able to tell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MikefromOC/status/1468956620126228497?s=20

“There’s light rain failing across the Southland this morning, expected to get just a little bit heavier as the day progresses,” Iger said during the newscast. “However, this is just a prelude to a big storm.”

“Very nippy on Saturday morning by the way, 62 degrees in the Los Angeles area. The beaches where I life? Ooh, 46 degrees on Saturday morning,” Iger ad-libbed. “That when I bike ride. I think I’m going to have to watch out for some early-morning frost.”

Iger has been working on his Disney exit for some time. Previous thoughts of leaving the company were delayed due to the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, which Iger wanted to see through. He passed the torch to former Parks head Bob Chapek, who took over as CEO. Iger moved to a different role as Disney Chairman, staying on to help with the difficulties of navigating the pandemic these past couple of years. At the end of 2021, however, Iger will finally be stepping away for good.

At the beginning of the month, Disney announced that Susan Arnold would be replacing Iger as chair of the company.

“Susan is an incredibly esteemed executive whose wealth of experience, unwavering integrity, and expert judgment have been invaluable to the company since she first joined the board in 2007,” Iger’s statement read. “Having most recently served as independent lead director, Susan is the perfect choice for chairman of the board, and I am confident the company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership. It has been a distinct honor to work with Susan and our many other talented directors, and I am incredibly grateful for the support and wise counsel they have provided during my tenure.”