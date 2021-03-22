Brisk Celebrates Zero Sugar Iced Tea Launch with Custom Sneaker Drop

✖

For decades, Brisk has had a unique claim on the world of iced tea, delivering thirst-quenching flavors to an ever-growing number of fans. This year, the brand is preparing to innovate in a major way — and it is definitely doing so in style. On Monday, Brisk announced the launch of Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea, the brand's first national innovation in over five years. As the name would suggest, Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea captures the bold, refreshing flavor of Brisk with zero grams of sugar, in hopes of reminding creators and consumers that "All Great Things Start from Zero."

To celebrate the launch of Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea, Brisk is partnering with fan-favorite sneaker artist Dan "Mache" Gamache to unveil a series of custom, hand-painted sneakers. Mache, who previously partnered with Brisk in 2016, hopes his latest creation encourages creators to seek inspiration from the blank canvases in their daily lives, whether that be an empty page, wall, or pair of shoes.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Brisk again after five years to support the release of the new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea,” Mache said in a statement. “Taking inspiration from the Brisk label, I’ve created a sneaker design to illustrate firsthand how artists can unlock their own creative potential from zero and turn it into something great.”

To coincide with the release, Brisk is releasing behind-the-scenes video content showcasing Mache as well as four up-and-coming visionaries: multimedia artist duo Riisa Boogie and Rezones, photographer Mark Elzey, and graffiti artist Epic Uno. The artists will be showcasing how they capture the limitless potential of creativity starting from zero in :30 and :60 spots featured on Brisk’s YouTube channel and across Brisk social pages. The content marks a continuation of Brisk’s longstanding commitment to elevating creators by providing a platform for these artists to showcase their self-expression.

“At Brisk, we celebrate creative individuality and work to amplify voices of emerging talent, whether through our bottle labels – each one created by a different artist – or inventive campaigns aimed at supporting young creators,” Katrina McDonald, senior marketing director at Pepsi Lipton Partnership, said in a statement. “Our new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea shows that greatness can be achieved from zero, and we hope it inspires artists to embrace the possibilities in starting fresh and seeing where their creativity can take them.”

In addition to trying out Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea, fans can get a chance to win one of five custom pairs of Mache's shoes in Brisk's "Unlock Your Zero Drop" promotion. Every hour, Brisk is dropping exclusive prizes that consumers can enter to win by purchasing Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea and other participating Brisk products. After purchasing, consumers can visit DrinkBrisk.com/ZeroDrop and enter the code found under the cap (or inside the box) for a chance to instantly win one of over 2,600 prizes. For 24 hours a day, 56 days straight, someone will walk away a winner. Prizes are designed to fuel the winners’ creativity, ranging from premium art supplies to pairs of Mache’s custom hand-painted sneakers, and more. All entries will be automatically submitted into the grand prize sweepstakes, ultimately awarding five winners with an exclusive package including a pair of sneakers from Mache, tablet, bucket hat, pocket t-shirt, bomber jacket, pair of joggers, and more.

Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea is now available in 1L bottles at retailers nationwide, with 12-packs of 12-ounce cans available in select markets.