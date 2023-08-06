Burger King Brings Back Fan-Favorite Chicken Sandwich

A fan-favorite chicken sandwich is returning to Burger King for a limited time. According to Chewboom, the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is back on the menu at participating Burger King locations nationwide. The price of the sandwich varies by location, with some reports indicating that it costs $5.29 compared to $7.09 for the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, which is also on the menu.

The Original Italian Chicken Sandwich is a variant of Burger King's popular Original Chicken Sandwich and features a long, lightly breaded chicken patty with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a sesame seed bun. The Original Italian Chicken Sandwich was originally introduced as part of the International Chicken Sandwich lineup in 1988 as part of a group of three sandwiches building on the Original Chicken Sandwich, each with different toppings from various international regional cuisines. The original lineup included the Italian sandwich along with the French Chicken Sandwich which featured mayonnaise, ham, and Swiss cheese, as well as and American, which featured mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.

Earlier this year, Burger King launched a new version of its International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup. That lineup included the American, the Italian, and the all-new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. It's unclear when or if that version of the Original Chicken Sandwich will return to menus.

The return of the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is just the latest in food news from Burger King. Recently, Burger King Brazil revealed a Barbie-themed meal. The Burger King Barbie Combo includes a cheeseburger topped with bacon bits that is dressed with a pink smoky-flavored sauce that looks like it was made in Barbieland. The combo also includes a pink vanilla milkshake with strawberry Nesquik powder that also comes with a pink frosted donut.

"Barbies from all over Brazil, check out this news that arrived straight from Barbie Land™️ to our kingdom! 👑💖 It's real, NOW you can come running to BK to try the BK Barbie™️ Combo," the official account for Burger King Brazil shared. "The Pink Burger with delicious smoky pink sauce, Ken's Potato – which comes in this special shell-shaped packaging – and the Barbie™️ Donut Shake. No they are not plastic... they are real food and AWESOME! ✨Check out that the BK Barbie™️ Combo and dessert, sold separately, are available from July 12th in all BKs and BK Drives throughout Brazil, and also through BK Delivery. Don't waste time because it's limited edition."

