Burger King: How to Get Free Fries for Rest of Year

If you’re looking for some free french fries, you might want to head to Burger King. Earlier this year, the burger chain launched a free fry promotion through its mobile app and now, that promotion has been extended to the end of the year.cThe free fry promotion is available through the chain’s Royal Perks rewards program.

With any purchase through the Burger King app, burger fiends can get any size of french fries for free. The deal is available at participating locations through the end of 2023. There is some small print, however: the free fries can only be redeemed once per week per account and you can’t combine the deal with any other active offers.

Does Burger King really have a sandwich with nothing but cheese?

The rumors are true: Burger King Thailand has a special new sandwich with 20 slices of America cheese sandwiches between the chain’s burger buns.

“This is no joke. This is for real,” the chain said in a post on Facebook. The sandwich is now available and will be available until August 20th. Though the chain’s burgers usually cost $10.90 USD in Thailand, the Real Cheese Burger is be available for $3.10 USD.

What other new items does Burger King have?

Earlier this year, the chain unveiled its lineup of International Chicken Sandwiches, paying tribute to American, Italian, and Mexican cuisines.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun.

The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we’ve seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.