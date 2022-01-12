Campbell’s Introduces Soup-Scented Candles

The calendar remains in winter for the better part of two more months, and Campbell’s wants to make sure you are covered. Wednesday, the soup-maker announced a new, non-edible product that’ll still manage to make your house smell like you’re cooking up a delightful soup. As supplies last, soup fiends can head to their nearest CAMP store or visit the company’s website, to purchase two different Campbell’s-scented candles.

On one hand, you have a candle that smells of roasted tomatoes, peppercorns, and grilled cheese—aptly titled Tomato Soup with Grille Cheese—while the other scent is a combination of savory chicken, clove, and buttery crackers, all packaged in one Chicken Noodle Soup candle.

The candles are even made to look identical to soup cans, and they’re even stackable just like the soup cans are.

To purchase, participating CAMP locations in New York, New Jersey, Dallas, and Connecticut will be carrying the limited-edition candles. Both candle scents will also be on the CAMP website as supplies last.

The website also has Campbell’s Winter Warmup Guide, a family-friendly booklet that includes various activities for families to do when they’re snowed inside from coloring pages to connect-the-dots, scavenger hunts, and more.

The candles will retail for $24.99 while supplies last, with 10-percent of net proceeds being donated to Feeding America.