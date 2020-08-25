Carl’s Jr. Partners With Stephen Amell’s Wine Company on New Burger Box

✖

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made date night a stay-at-home event for you Carl's Jr., along with Nocking Point Wines have come up with a solution. To promote the release of the fast food chain's latest Thickburger, the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger, Carl's Jr. has teamed up with Arrow star Stephen Amell's winery for the limited-edition Carl's Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box, offering customers wine-pairing options to elevate the burger experience.

Available starting Tuesday, August 25th on Nocking Point's website, the box includes three bottles of wine -- 2017 Amell-bec Malbec, 2017 Turnaround Red, and 2016 Year VII Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah Blend -- as well as a $10 Carl's Jr. gift card so that customers can purchase their own Steakhouse Angus Thickburger.

The Nocking Point website described the collection as "a collection of bold red wines thoughtfully created by NPW Sommelier, Katie Owen, and CKE Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Chef, Owen Klein, to complement the rich and indulgent steakhouse flavors from the burger's hand-seasoned 100% all beef Angus patty and A1 Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce."

“With the world continuously changing, we know our customers are looking for familiar, craveable flavors and experiences like a steakhouse dinner, which is why we are excited to introduce the Carl’s Jr. interpretation of this experience with our partnership with Nocking Point Wines and our new Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER®,” Klein said in a statement. “The Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box makes a steakhouse dinner easy for everyone, replicating the fine dining experience of a wine pairing from the comfort of your home, while enjoying a delicious Carl’s Jr. Steakhouse THICKBURGER®."

The site also has recipes for suggested sides to pair with the burger and wine for the ultimate at-home dining experience.

"If this recent period of change has taught us anything - it's how to enjoy the small, everyday moments at home. Whether that means opening a bottle of wine you wouldn't normally enjoy on a Tuesday night or indulging in a fancy meal,” Owen said. “We have worked with Carl’s Jr. to create a new and exciting pairing experience that we hope will transform your average evening at home into something a little more special."

The Carl's Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box is available on the Nocking Point website for $82 and is quantity limited. The new Steakhouse Angus Thickburger is available now at Carl's Jr. restaurants with pricing starting at $6.49 plus tax.

