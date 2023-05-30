The Cheetos Chester Cheetah Action Figure Is Dangerously Cheesy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are people who enjoy the occasional bag of Cheetos on one side of the snack food spectrum, and on the other there are the Cheetos 4 Life types that will rush to get their hands on this 6-inch scale Chester Cheetah action figure from Jada Toys. If you fall in the latter category, you will undoubtedly be thrilled with this figure. Accessories include a 1:1 scale fake Cheeto that Chester can wield like a club, a sixth-scale bag of Cheetos, 2 alternate hands (covered in Cheeto dust – see image below), and an alternate head.

Pre-orders for the Chester Cheetah Cheetos action figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 (free US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). It's expected to arrive in September, and you won't be charged until that time. While you wait, you'll be able to check out the upcoming Cheetos movie Flamin' Hot when it hits Disney+ and Hulu this June. Details are available below.

What is Flamin' Hot about?

Flamin' Hot is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon. The cast of Flamin' Hot also includes Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, and Tony Shalhoub.

Is Flamin' Hot a true story?

A 2021 report seemed to indicate that Montañez's claims about inventing the Flamin' Hot Cheeto were urban legend, but his story was ultimately backed up by Cheetos' parent company, Frito-Lay.

"A great deal has been recently discussed about the origin of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The information we shared with the media has been misconstrued by some, which resulted in confusion around where we stand, a range of emotions among our employees and consumers and a strain on our valued friendship with Richard Montañez and the Latino community," Pepsi's final statement on the matter said.

It added, "The sincere truth is, at PepsiCo, we believe in the strength and power of teams, and we attribute the launch and success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and other products to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez. Different work streams tackling the same product without interacting occasionally occurred in the past when divisions operated independently and were not the best at communicating. However, just because we can't draw a clear link between them, doesn't mean we don't embrace all of their contributions and ingenuity, including Richard's."

As mentioned above, Flamin' Hot will debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, June 9th.