Cheetos Announces New Crunch Pop Mix

Just when the snack mix world begins to settle, the snack gods arrive to upset it. Monday morning, Cheetos revealed a new snack mixture just in time for the NFL's Super Bowl next month. Soon, Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix will be available, a mixture that combines the classic Cheetos Crunchy product with the snackmaker's wildly popular cheesy Cheetos Popcorn.

"Combining two beloved products to create a one-of-a-kind Cheetle-infused snacking experience, Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix brings consumers a new way to snack just in time for the New Year," a press release from the company reads. "In fact, the excitement surrounding the new snack mix has inspired Chester Cheetah to issue a mock advisory warning that the new product is so tantalizingly delicious, fans are likely to sneak a few bites from another family member's stash."

The item will be available in standard chip sizes — a regular 7-ounce for $3.99 and a smaller 2.25-ounce bag for $1.89. Prices subject to change depending on retailer and location.

"2020 was a year unlike any other in that we saw the incredibly popular introduction of Cheetos Popcorn in January, quickly followed by world-changing events that affected every industry differently," Frito-Lay chief marketer Rachel Ferdinando added in the release. "For our brands, we saw trends like Cheetos recipe searches skyrocketing 190%. So now we're thinking with that lens through everything we introduce to the world. Hopefully Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix can provide a small moment of joy and bring a few smiles this year."

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix should start popping up at retailers around the country this week ahead of a massive marketing push for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.