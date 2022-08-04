Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese Launches New "Fanny Mac" Fanny Pack

Summer of 2022 may be nearly over, but it is also proving itself to be the summer of the fanny pack. Earlier this week, M&Ms announced their Ice Cream Sammy Pack a unique take on the trendy fanny pack only this one is designed to take M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches on the go and in style, but now there's another food-related fanny pack about to shake up not just style but snacking, too. On Wednesday, Cheetos announced the Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese Fanny Pack, the "Fanny Mac".

The fanny pack is designed to hold a single serve cup of Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese making it easy to take a snack on the go. Of course, it can also hold other essentials making it not only a great way to bring a snack with you, but functional when you're not hungry, too. The Fanny Mac also comes with a reusable spork and is available in three different colors — orange for Bold & Cheesy, green for Cheesy Jalapeño, and red for Flamin' Hot.

If the Fanny Mac is a fashion and food accessory you feel you just can't live without, there is a bit of a catch. The Fanny Mac is only available via sweepstakes on Instagram. Now through August 5th, mac and cheese fans can comment, tag a friend, and use the #FannyMac and #Sweepstakes hashtags to be entered for their chance to win. Ten lucky fans will win not just a Fanny Mac but 36 Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese single serve cups. That's 12 of each flavor so you'll be set for all sorts of adventures. Another 90 winners will get a Fanny Mac and one single serve cup of Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese.

What do you think? Is Summer 2022 the summer of the fanny pack? Will you be trying to score a Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese Fanny Pack, the Fanny Mac? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!