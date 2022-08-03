M&M's Celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day With New Fanny Pack

It's August and while that may feel like summer is coming to an end for many — school is starting up in many areas of the United States, spooky season has unofficially begun with the arrival of Halloween decor and treats to store shelves — summer isn't quite done yet. Not only is it still warm outside, but people are still out and about enjoying the season and favorite summer-related treats. That includes ice cream and all the ways people like to enjoy it and now, in celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich day last month, M&M's has come up with a fun way to get the most of the sweet treat as summer wanes.

On Tuesday, M&M's announced the Ice Cream Sammy Pack, a unique take on the trendy fanny pack only this one is designed to take M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches on the go and in style. The pack features summer-themed images and can be worn at the waist or over the shoulder — you've got options. It's also insulated so that, when paired with the custom M&M's Ice Cream cooling pack, you can keep your favorite summer treat cool.

"Summer means ice cream and there is nothing better than a refreshing M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich on a hot day," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Mars is always thinking about the consumer, so we designed the M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Pack – a fun and fashionable way for M&M'S Ice Cream fans to enjoy the product anytime, anywhere. With our M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Pack, we hope to inspire moments of everyday happiness, bring people together and celebrate the summer season with Mars' famous brands and ice cream!"

If the Ice Cream Sammy Pack is something you need to finish out your summer adventures in sweet style, you can visit a special website here for the chance to win one of the limited-edition packs as well as a box of four M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. The window for entries will close on August 16th.

What do you think of M&M's Ice Cream Sammy Pack? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.