A Choco Taco Reboot Is Already on the Way

Just days after Klondike announced it was discontinuing the Choco Taco, a replacement has already come to the rescue. Due to the departure of the beloved dessert, Salt & Straw announced it would be reviving its Chocolate Tacolate later this year to give hungry people their chocolate taco fix.

"We realize how exciting this product is for ice cream fans," Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek said in a press release. "It captured a certain zeitgeist that has such relevance for so many, and we want to ensure it doesn't go away. Our limited edition is handmade, and captures the level of intent and thoughtfulness that we put in all our ice cream. We can't wait to share it again."

We heard the news, and we got you covered🌮🌮🌮 Mark your calendars for National Taco Day, October 4, 2022 👀 #chocotaco #tacotuesday pic.twitter.com/jK86EjhNZ5 — saltandstraw (@saltandstraw) July 26, 2022

There is just one slight catch: the Chocolate Tacolate will be available for just a single day on October 4th in celebration of National Taco Day.

According to representatives from Unilever, the parent company behind Klondike, the pandemic was a partial reason for the discontinuation as it looks to put focus on other products in it portfolio.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a Klondike spokesperson told CNN, adding "we know this may be very disappointing."

While Choco Tacos are being discontinued, you'll still be able to buy them from stores and vendors who are still sitting on stock of the beloved treat.

The business move has garnered a lot of attention from some important people, with one Reddit co-founder even offering to buy the rights. "I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Alexis Ohanian tweeted on Monday.