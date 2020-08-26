Chris Evans Celebrates National Dog Day

✖

Happy National Dog Day, pet fans! There are many wonderful dogs out there in the world, but there are few we love more than Dodger, Chris Evans' best pal. The Captain America star often provides a lot of updates about his pup and recently has shared Dodger's journey after getting surgery. In honor of today's dog-themed holiday, Evans took to social media to share some adorable photos of him and Dodger.

"💙💙💙 #nationaldogday," Evans wrote. A few celebrities commented on the post. "He’s all grown up! 💙💙💙💙," Octavia Spencer (Evans' co-star in Snowpiercer and Gifted) wrote. “Awww 💜💜💜,” Riki Lindome (Evans' co-star in Knives Out) added. You can check out the super cute photos of Evans and Dodger below:

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

In addition to using social media to show off Dodger, Evans has also been very vocal about his new political website, A Starting Point. The website aims to be an entirely bipartisan source that provides accurate political facts without any sort of opinions. While the actor is vocal about his political beliefs on social media, he and the staff of the new site are making every effort to remove opinions when providing information.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans explained to PEOPLE. "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he added.

"If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," Evans explained. "Success looks like more people voting."

Are you celebrating any dogs today, famous or otherwise? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame and more Chris Evans led Marvel films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

