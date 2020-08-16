Chris Evans Breaks Down the Difference Between Acting and Politics

✖

Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Captain America, launched a new site called A Starting Point which aims to be an entirely bipartisan website that provides accurate political facts without any sort of opinions. While the actor is vocal about his political beliefs on social media, he and the staff of the new site are making every effort to remove opinions when providing information. In a recent interview with 3rd Hour of Today, Evans spoke about working with people in DC and explained how it's been different from Hollywood.

"I felt pretty comfortable there," Evans said of DC. "Hollywood can be intimidating because people expect something out of you. No one expected anything out of me in DC, so when expectations are low, I thrive." You can check out the full interview in the tweet below:

.@ChrisEvans joins us to talk about his mission to get people more involved with politics through his organization @ASP, a website that features videos from elected officials on both sides of the political aisle as they discuss issues in short and digestible videos. pic.twitter.com/UW1KSglDA4 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) August 14, 2020

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Evans talked about his recent foray into politics.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans explained.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," Evans said. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well being of people in this country."

"You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he added.

"If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," Evans explained. "Success looks like more people voting."

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans previously confirmed that he probably won't be playing Captain America again. "It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either," he explained. "There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing."

