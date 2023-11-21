Tron: Ares to Finally Begin Filming After Holidays

Now that the writers' and actors' strikes are resolved, Disney's third Tron film is finally slated to get cameras rolling. Tron: Ares, the long-awaited sequel to Tron: Legacy, has been the topic of conversation for years now, and is currently set to be directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Rønning with Jared Leto in the lead role. While production on the film has seen multiple delays, it now looks as though things will start up in the next month or two.

According to a new report from Collider, Tron: Ares is expected to begin production in Vancouver, British Columbia right "after the holidays." So it seems like a late December or early January start date could be expected.

In addition to Leto, Tron: Ares stars Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan. The property is a hot one for Disney, especially after the recent opening of the Tron Lightcycle Run attraction debut at Walt Disney World earlier this year.

"Yeah, I'm a producer on whatever the upcoming film becomes, and hopefully we'll get to make it one day soon, but we're still in development on it," producer Justin Springer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And there's not much that I can say about that just because we want to get everything in order and we want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it. And I think now the ideas that we've explored in Tron and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time. And there's a giant ride here now, and there's one in Shanghai, but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."

Steven Lisberger, the director of the original Tron, isn't fully involved in the new franchise entry, but he is offering some advice and guidance on bringing another Tron to life.

"I play the Obi-Wan role, where less is more," Lisberger told ComicBook.com. "Ideally, I could give them three sentences, that's all they would need. But I'm not down to three sentences yet."