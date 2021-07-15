✖

Coca-Cola is apparently changing the flavor of a major soda: Coke Zero. In a new statement on their news site, Coca-Cola said the following: "Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is rolling out an even more delicious and refreshing recipe—and bold new packaging—to deliver an even more iconic Coke taste. The new recipe—which optimizes existing Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar flavors and existing ingredients—starts hitting shelves this month in the United States, with full nationwide distribution in the U.S. and Canada starting in August with full distribution in September. All listed ingredients and nutritional information remain the same."

The new Coke Zero will market itself to consumers under the slogan "Now More Delicious". There's now going to be a nationwide marketing campaign, including a sampling campaign to challenge consumers to see if the new Coke Zero flavor is truly the "Best Coke Ever?"

Rafael Prandini, Coca-Cola Category Lead, North America Operating Unit, has assured Coke fans that the new Coke Zero flavor has been tested and approved by consumers. In a statement, Prandini says, “Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we’re focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want—with zero sugar or calories—offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet.”

What's really funny about this whole situation is that Coca-Cola has at all explained (to the general consumer) what this flavor change will actually be. To be fair, it's a pretty impossible situation to explain in writing what Coke Zero currently tastes like, and why the new flavor will taste different in comparison. Hence the large-scale tasting campaign: anyone who knows about soft drink marketing knows how well an ad of people tasting things on the street plays to the wider (TV-viewing) consumer base.

Here's the full press statement from Coca-Cola, regarding Coke Zero's new flavor and its rollout onto shelves: