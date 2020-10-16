Coca-Cola Announces It Will Stop Making Tab

One of the world's first diet colas will soon find its way off grocery store shelves. Friday, Coca-Cola announced it was discounting the Tab soda brand as it continues to trim back its lineup throughout the remainder of the year. In a statement released by the company Friday morning, the Atlanta-based company revealed Tab diet soda and ZICO coconut water were the two biggest brands that will be discontinued by the end of the year.

Other discontinued products include Odwalla, Coca-Cola Life, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Neck Ginger Ale, Delaware Punch, Vegitabeta, and Kuat.

This story is developing...

