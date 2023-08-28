Coffee mate is Giving Away Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Coffee Creamer

When it comes to iconic duos there are few that are more iconic than coffee and cream and peanut butter and jelly, but now Coffee mate is bringing those duos together in what might be the ultimate iconic pairing — and it's so iconic that fans have to win it to try it. Coffee mate recently announced the new, limited edition Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer, bringing the nostalgic flavors of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to your morning cup. It's not only the first of its kind PB&J creamer, but it's the brand's first ever flavor mash-up.

According to Coffee mate, the new flavor combines creamy, salty peanut butter with sweet strawberry jelly. It's described as having a sweetness that perfectly complements the creamy peanut butter and delivers on the nostalgic taste of a PB&J sandwich while delivering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience. The brand says that this is also just the first product in the Duo line, with more flavors heading to stores in December this year — and more information on those will be coming soon.

"We know our fans crave creative flavors and mashups that add something delicious and unexpected and this innovation delivers on that. Inspired by coffee-lovers who grew up with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in their lunchboxes, this limited-edition Coffee mate Duo drop will fuel fans with a cheerful splash of nostalgia and celebrate the only other pairing that's as iconic as coffee and creamer." Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit said in a statement.

For fans interested in trying this unique coffee creamer offering, this isn't something you'll be able to buy in stores. Coffee mate is offering the new Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer as a giveaway only. Fans just need to go to this website by September 22nd to enter to win. More details are available at the website.

In Other Coffee News

In other coffee news, last week the Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to Starbucks as part of their Fall 2023 lineup. Along with the beloved PSL, which is back for its 20th year, the fall menu includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, returning for its fifth year, the returning Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte. New additions to the list are the Iced Pumpkin cream Chai Tea Latte which pairs a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and dusting of pumpkin spice, and the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk. In terms of food, the Owl Cake Pop and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin are back this year, along with a new Baked Apple Croissant.

Starbucks isn't the only place offering fall coffee flavors, either. 7-Eleven also recently launched their fall flavors. Fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.

