General Mills Teams Up With Keurig for New Cinnamon Toast Crunch K-Cups

Fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and coffee, rejoice. Your time is now. The Original Donut Shop recently announced their latest flavor innovation: The Original Donut Shop Cinnamon Toast Crunch One Step Latte K-Cup pod. The new flavor is available exclusively at Walmart now and brings the beloved flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to your morning brew all with the convenience of your Keurig.

According to the brand, the new flavor is infused with cinnamon sugar essence and is made with coffee, sweetener, and real dairy all in one K-cup pod. It is compatible with any brewer from the Keurig collection.

"At the heart of our brand lies the passion for inspiring consumers to discover uniquely delicious coffees, and The Original Donut Shop Coffee Cinnamon Toast Crunch One Step Latte perfectly exemplifies our commitment to innovation with mood-boosting treats," Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper said in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand as iconic as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and further offer coffee enthusiasts a new way to experience the cereal's beloved flavors like never before."

"We're always looking for new ways to bring the epic flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to fans and given the love we see for the Cinnamilk at the end of a bowl of cereal, a latte pairing with the ease of a K-Cup pod was a natural fit," Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director, General Mills Cereal said.

The Original Donut Shop Cinnamon Toast Crunch One Step Latte K-Cup is currently a Walmart exclusive where it will remain until March 2024. After that, it will roll out to additional major retailers in Spring 2024.

In Other Coffee News

In other coffee news, with it now August, pumpkin spice season is upon us. 7-Eleven just launched their seasonal fall coffee flavors on August 1st, including their Pumpkin Spice Latte, and more fall treats are on the way. Fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.

Starbucks is Reportedly Launching Their Fall Menu August 24th

7-Eleven isn't the only brand getting in on the flavor of fall. According to food blogger Markie Devo, Starbucks' fall menu was supposed to launch on Tuesday, August 29th, but has since been updated to Thursday, August 24th. It's said to run through November 1st. The menu will see the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crips Oatmilk Macchiato but will also see the addition of the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and new Iced Apple Crips Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. On the snack side of things, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is returning, as is the Owl Cake Pop and they will be joined by the Baked Apple Croissant (at warming stores only). It's important to note that this is all just a report at this time; Starbucks has yet to make an official announcement.