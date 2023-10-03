Coffee Mate's Mean Girls Pink Frosting Flavored Creamer Is So Fetch

Mean Girls celebrates its 20th anniversary next year and since today is October 3rd — if you know, you know — Coffee mate is celebrating the iconic film in a big pink way. That's right, get in losers, we're drinking coffee! The brand announced on Tuesday a new, limited edition Coffee mate Mean Girls Pink Frosting Flavored Creamer inspired by the Paramount Pictures comedy. The creamer — the first-ever to be colored pink from the brand — is set to roll out just in time for the anniversary.

According to the brand, the new creamer channels all the flavors of "a cake filled with rainbows and smiles". It's also pink which means that on Wednesdays when you're wearing pink, you can be drinking pink, too.

"We're not a regular creamer; we're a cool creamer. That's why Coffee mate is thrilled to debut the category's first-ever pink creamer with Paramount's iconic Mean Girls movie," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. "This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film."

For fans wanting to get the Plastics-approved creamer, this is what you need to know. The limited-edition creamer will be available beginning in January at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide. It comes in a 32 fl. oz bottle with a suggested retail price of $4.69.

Mean Girls Musical Movie is Also Coming in January

Fans will be able to do more than just enjoy pink coffee come January 2024 as well. The movie adaptation of the stage musical adaptation of Mean Girls is set to arrive in theaters on January 12, 2024, as well. Mean Girls is set to star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The movie will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway, as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian.

The Office alum Jenna Fischer is playing Ms. Heron, the role that Ana Gasteyer played in the original 2004 film, and Girls5eva star Busy Philipps will be playing Mrs. George, the role originated by Amy Poehler. Jon Hamm is set to play Coach Carr while Emily in Paris' Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical, will have a cameo role in the film. Other cast members include Avantika (Senior Year) and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Earlier this year, Tina Fey confirmed that she will also be featured in the film alongside Tim Meadows.

Will you be checking out Coffee mate's Mean Girls creamer? Let us know in the comment section!