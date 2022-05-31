MTN DEW Releases Hilarious Critics Trailer for New Flamin' Hot Soda

✖

MTN DEW Flamin' Hot has been available to the masses for a few months now, and the soda maker just released one of the drink's funniest commercials yet. Tuesday, the drink's official social media accounts shared a "critics spot," using quotes it pulled from people who've tried the drink and posted their thoughts on social media.

"Flamin' Hot [Mountain Dew] is a sign we're living in a simulation," one of the quotes said. Another quote is attributed to "an unironic first time critic," which reads "I kinda like it unironically." See the new teaser, cut together like a trailer for a major blockbuster, below.

The drink received a national release in April after a limited release last year through the brand's webstore. It sold out within minutes of first appearing.

"When we launched MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT online last year in limited supply, the product sold out in less than an hour. Now, we're excited to bring it back to our loyal fans by making it available at retailers nationwide and celebrate as the official drink of Hell, Michigan," DEW marketing chief Pat O'Toole offered in a press release announcing the soda's new reach.

While the drink's not a permanent addition to the DEW flavor portfolio, it's still available in any store MTN DEW is sold. In addition to Flamin' Hot, the DEW webstore has been home to other bizarre releases, like the brand's cake-flavored Cake-Smash. This week, the online store is selling a limited amount of MTN DEW Typhoon, the first time the tropical flavor has been released in over a decade.

The brand is also prepping for its summer slate of releases, with bottled versions of MTN DEW Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar already popping up in select stores around the country. Like last summer, it's expected this version of Baja Blast will be joined with two new summer-themed flavors.