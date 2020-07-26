Comic-Con 2020: Convention Is Encouraging Fans To Print Their Own End Of The Line Signs
There's only one more day of Comic-Con 2020, but it isn't too late to really make it special. Over at the Comic-Con International website, they have you covered to create your own Comic-Con @ Home experience, with printable signs for everything from RFID portals, to end-of-line signs, and of course your badge. Sunday is usually family day at Comic-Con International, so make sure to get this stuff printed out in time to have your kids participate in some of Sunday's online programming. You can check out the full Comic-Con schedule at the website, too, so head on over there if you haven't already.
There's also a "start of line/end of line" t-shirt over at the Comic-Con store, so if you're enjoying the tongue-in-cheek jokes, that's RIGHT THERE to reach out for. And yeah, Comic-Con @ Home is still going strong even on the last day of the event. You can check out the full schedule below.
9:00am – 12:00pm 3 D&D AL on Fantasy grounds introductory games! (Sunday morning)Comic-Con@Home
10:00am – 10:30am 3 Experience the World of DUST 1947 (Sunday morning)Comic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Animated IllustrationComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Celebrating 80 Years of Will Eisner's The SpiritComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Emily the Strange Virtual Panel ExperienceComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 First TMNT Film 30th AnniversaryComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 HoopsComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 IDW: Imagination & Fun for Kids!Comic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Little Fish: From Physical to Digital, Thriving and GrowingComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and IntrigueComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Over30Cosplay: Virtual Costuming and Cosplay Advice and Support for the Mature CosplayerComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 Turning Fandoms into Movements for GoodComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:00am 1 YA Fantasy and the Power of StorytellingComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 11:40am 2 Black Clover (eps 125-128)Comic-Con@Home
10:00am – 12:00pm 3 Interviews with GatemastersComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 12:05pm 4 FantasiaComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 2:00pm 3 The CurseComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 6:00pm 3 Board Game GeekComic-Con@Home
10:00am – 6:00pm 3 Greenlit E-SportsComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Adventures in Spanish Voice ActingComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 BOOM! Studios: Discover YoursComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Jack Kirby 101: An IntroductionComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 NextComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 No Tow Trucks Beyond MarsComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 State of the Tabletop IndustryComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Super Geeked Up: Geeky Improv ComedyComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Top Kids Authors Come Together for Gotham ReadsComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 12:00pm 1 V.E. Schwab Shades of Magic Comics PanelComic-Con@Home
11:00am – 5:00pm 3 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Ask Us Anything (Sunday)Comic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Book Buzz! Team Underlined Shares the Biggest and Best New YAComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Bronies in the Post G4 EraComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Cardboard Superheroes: Creating Life-Sized Cardboard Models of Your Favorite SuperheroesComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Comic-Con Film SchoolComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Masters of Style: Woodring, Fleener, Muradov and HernandezComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 The 100 Special Video Presentation & Q&AComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 The Craft of Worldbuilding in ComicsComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Women On The Dark SideComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:00pm 3 Upper Deck: Dungeon Draft and More!Comic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 1:40pm 2 One Piece (eps 579-582)Comic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 2:00pm 3 AMA with the Wyvern Gaming Stargate RPG Crew and MoreComic-Con@Home
12:00pm – 2:00pm 3 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Learn to Play (Sunday Midday)Comic-Con@Home
12:30pm – 3:15pm 4 Max Fleischer's: The Complete Animated SupermanComic-Con@Home
12:30pm – 3:30pm 3 D&D AL on Fantasy grounds introductory games! (Sunday midday)Comic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Aztec Depictions in Pop Culture: 500 Years After the FallComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Comics about Motherhood and Reproductive ChoiceComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 HBO Max: Looney Tunes CartoonsComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Kevin Eastman PanelComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Mega64 Panel In These Trying TimesComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Red Dwarf: The Promised LandComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 The Stars and Executive Producer of ABC's "The Goldbergs"Comic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Tor Teen: Own Your MagicComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Who's the Best Doctor Who?Comic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Writing for TV: From First Draft to Getting StaffedComic-Con@Home
1:00pm – 6:00pm 3 Pokemon Video Game: Ask Us Anything (Sunday Afternoon)Comic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 A Conversation with Nathan FillionComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Creating and Drawing the Action Comic Character with Monte MooreComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Don't Tell Your Story, Show It!Comic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Inspired by Real Life: The True Stories Behind Graphic NovelsComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Invader Zim Conquers Everything!Comic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young PeopleComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Robotech: The Next PhaseComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Super Asian AmericaComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 The Four Quadrants of PublishingComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Funko: Fun TVComic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 3:40pm 2 Dragon Ball Super (eps 128-131)Comic-Con@Home
2:00pm – 5:00pm 3 Pokemon Go! Ask Us Anything (Sunday Afternoon)Comic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 How to Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing and What You Need to Sell Your Work Into TV and FilmComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Inside The Vault of Ripley's Most Exclusive FindsComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 It's Morphin' Time! Power Rangers Meet UpComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Keenspot 20th Annual Comic-Con Panel: Pandemic EditionComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Making A Living Being CreativeComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 The Writer's Journey: Developing a Producer's MentalityComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Wakanda Forever! The Psychology of Black PantherComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 World-Builders: The Evolution of Immersive EntertainmentComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Masters of the Illustrated Film Poster - The SequelComic-Con@Home
3:00pm – 5:00pm 3 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Learn to Play (Sunday Afternoon)Comic-Con@Home
3:30pm – 4:45pm 4 Batman: Mask of the PhantasmComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 4:30pm 3 Experience the World of DUST 1947 (Sunday afternoon)Comic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 4:50pm 2 Fire Force (Season 1, eps 1-2)Comic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Careers in Geek FashionComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Christmas in July: The Psychology of Pop Culture and ChristmasComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Composer Squares Game ShowComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Everyone's a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online AgeComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Full Time Creative Work On A Part Time ScheduleComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Indie Filmmaker's Survival GuideComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Public Domain Comics: From Sherlock Holmes to Mickey Mouse and BeyondComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Ray Bradbury Goes to HollywoodComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Supernatural Therapy: Fighting Internal Monsters like a Hunter IRLComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 The Grind NEVER stops, not even during a quarantineComic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Villains: We're Misunderstood!Comic-Con@Home
4:00pm – 7:00pm 3 D&D AL on Fantasy grounds introductory games! (Sunday afternoon)Comic-Con@Home
5:00pm – 6:30pm 4 The Black CauldronComic-Con@Home
