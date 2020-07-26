Comic-Con 2020: Convention Is Encouraging Fans To Print Their Own End Of The Line Signs

✖

There's only one more day of Comic-Con 2020, but it isn't too late to really make it special. Over at the Comic-Con International website, they have you covered to create your own Comic-Con @ Home experience, with printable signs for everything from RFID portals, to end-of-line signs, and of course your badge. Sunday is usually family day at Comic-Con International, so make sure to get this stuff printed out in time to have your kids participate in some of Sunday's online programming. You can check out the full Comic-Con schedule at the website, too, so head on over there if you haven't already.

There's also a "start of line/end of line" t-shirt over at the Comic-Con store, so if you're enjoying the tongue-in-cheek jokes, that's RIGHT THERE to reach out for. And yeah, Comic-Con @ Home is still going strong even on the last day of the event. You can check out the full schedule below.

9:00am – 12:00pm 3 D&D AL on Fantasy grounds introductory games! (Sunday morning)Comic-Con@Home

10:00am – 10:30am 3 Experience the World of DUST 1947 (Sunday morning)Comic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Animated IllustrationComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Celebrating 80 Years of Will Eisner's The SpiritComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Emily the Strange Virtual Panel ExperienceComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 First TMNT Film 30th AnniversaryComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 HoopsComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 IDW: Imagination & Fun for Kids!Comic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Little Fish: From Physical to Digital, Thriving and GrowingComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and IntrigueComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Over30Cosplay: Virtual Costuming and Cosplay Advice and Support for the Mature CosplayerComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 Turning Fandoms into Movements for GoodComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:00am 1 YA Fantasy and the Power of StorytellingComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 11:40am 2 Black Clover (eps 125-128)Comic-Con@Home

10:00am – 12:00pm 3 Interviews with GatemastersComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 12:05pm 4 FantasiaComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 2:00pm 3 The CurseComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 6:00pm 3 Board Game GeekComic-Con@Home

10:00am – 6:00pm 3 Greenlit E-SportsComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Adventures in Spanish Voice ActingComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 BOOM! Studios: Discover YoursComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Jack Kirby 101: An IntroductionComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 NextComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 No Tow Trucks Beyond MarsComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 State of the Tabletop IndustryComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Super Geeked Up: Geeky Improv ComedyComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 Top Kids Authors Come Together for Gotham ReadsComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 12:00pm 1 V.E. Schwab Shades of Magic Comics PanelComic-Con@Home

11:00am – 5:00pm 3 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Ask Us Anything (Sunday)Comic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Book Buzz! Team Underlined Shares the Biggest and Best New YAComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Bronies in the Post G4 EraComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Cardboard Superheroes: Creating Life-Sized Cardboard Models of Your Favorite SuperheroesComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Comic-Con Film SchoolComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Masters of Style: Woodring, Fleener, Muradov and HernandezComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 The 100 Special Video Presentation & Q&AComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 The Craft of Worldbuilding in ComicsComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 1 Women On The Dark SideComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:00pm 3 Upper Deck: Dungeon Draft and More!Comic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 1:40pm 2 One Piece (eps 579-582)Comic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 2:00pm 3 AMA with the Wyvern Gaming Stargate RPG Crew and MoreComic-Con@Home

12:00pm – 2:00pm 3 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Learn to Play (Sunday Midday)Comic-Con@Home

12:30pm – 3:15pm 4 Max Fleischer's: The Complete Animated SupermanComic-Con@Home

12:30pm – 3:30pm 3 D&D AL on Fantasy grounds introductory games! (Sunday midday)Comic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Aztec Depictions in Pop Culture: 500 Years After the FallComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Comics about Motherhood and Reproductive ChoiceComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 HBO Max: Looney Tunes CartoonsComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Kevin Eastman PanelComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Mega64 Panel In These Trying TimesComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Red Dwarf: The Promised LandComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 The Stars and Executive Producer of ABC's "The Goldbergs"Comic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Tor Teen: Own Your MagicComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Who's the Best Doctor Who?Comic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 2:00pm 1 Writing for TV: From First Draft to Getting StaffedComic-Con@Home

1:00pm – 6:00pm 3 Pokemon Video Game: Ask Us Anything (Sunday Afternoon)Comic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 A Conversation with Nathan FillionComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Creating and Drawing the Action Comic Character with Monte MooreComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Don't Tell Your Story, Show It!Comic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Inspired by Real Life: The True Stories Behind Graphic NovelsComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Invader Zim Conquers Everything!Comic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young PeopleComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Robotech: The Next PhaseComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Super Asian AmericaComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 The Four Quadrants of PublishingComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Funko: Fun TVComic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 3:40pm 2 Dragon Ball Super (eps 128-131)Comic-Con@Home

2:00pm – 5:00pm 3 Pokemon Go! Ask Us Anything (Sunday Afternoon)Comic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 How to Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing and What You Need to Sell Your Work Into TV and FilmComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Inside The Vault of Ripley's Most Exclusive FindsComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 It's Morphin' Time! Power Rangers Meet UpComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Keenspot 20th Annual Comic-Con Panel: Pandemic EditionComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Making A Living Being CreativeComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 The Writer's Journey: Developing a Producer's MentalityComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Wakanda Forever! The Psychology of Black PantherComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 World-Builders: The Evolution of Immersive EntertainmentComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 4:00pm 1 Masters of the Illustrated Film Poster - The SequelComic-Con@Home

3:00pm – 5:00pm 3 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Learn to Play (Sunday Afternoon)Comic-Con@Home

3:30pm – 4:45pm 4 Batman: Mask of the PhantasmComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 4:30pm 3 Experience the World of DUST 1947 (Sunday afternoon)Comic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 4:50pm 2 Fire Force (Season 1, eps 1-2)Comic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Careers in Geek FashionComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Christmas in July: The Psychology of Pop Culture and ChristmasComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Composer Squares Game ShowComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Everyone's a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online AgeComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Full Time Creative Work On A Part Time ScheduleComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Indie Filmmaker's Survival GuideComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Public Domain Comics: From Sherlock Holmes to Mickey Mouse and BeyondComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Ray Bradbury Goes to HollywoodComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Supernatural Therapy: Fighting Internal Monsters like a Hunter IRLComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 The Grind NEVER stops, not even during a quarantineComic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 5:00pm 1 Villains: We're Misunderstood!Comic-Con@Home

4:00pm – 7:00pm 3 D&D AL on Fantasy grounds introductory games! (Sunday afternoon)Comic-Con@Home

5:00pm – 6:30pm 4 The Black CauldronComic-Con@Home

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.