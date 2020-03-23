Danny DeVito Asks Everyone to Stay Home to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

As the United States continues to grapple with the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many states have already instituted mandatory “Stay at home” orders though several others are only advising their populations to abide by “social distancing” measures to further prevent its spread. Sadly, many are not taking the virus’ spread seriously and continuing to go about their lives as normal and potentially putting others at risks. That in mind, the big guns have finally come out and none other than Danny DeVito has taken to social media to plead with everyone to stay home to stop its spread.

“Hi everybody it’s Danny DeVito, and I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home,” the Oscar nominee said. “I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know – I’m out of there. So, Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, Please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around. Thank you. Watch a little TV why don’t ya!”

For those stuck at home, or now willing to stay in because Danny said so, there are a lot of great Danny DeVito lead TV and film on streaming services with Hercules and Dumbo available on Disney+, The Kominsky Method and The Rainmaker on Netflix, and Big Fish plus all of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia available on Hulu. Like Danny says, watch a little TV why don’t ya.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” last week, there are over 330,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 40,788 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 14,510 deaths around the globe. In the United States there have been over 43,000 confirmed cases with 545 deaths as of this writing.