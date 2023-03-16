Death Wish Coffee Brings "Dark Spirits" In Time for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Friday and now Death Wish Coffee Co. has just launched a new flavor to awaken the spirit for the holiday — or any other day. The brand announced the new Dark Spirits: Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey blend — and it's available now.

According to Death Wish, the new blend is a limited-edition, small-batch brew that is a product of premium oak whiskey barrels filled with high-quality green coffee beans for weeks at a time before they are roasted and mixed with natural flavors. The coffee features notes of whiskey, mint, and sweet chocolate and is said to be perfect for Irish Coffees and St. Patrick's Day festivities. The coffee is also non-alcoholic and is made with Fair Trade arabica coffee beans.

Here's the full description of the coffee from the Death Wish website: Aged in whiskey barrels and cast into flames to awaken the spirit within: Meet Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey. This specialty coffee is carefully crafted by manually turning whiskey barrels filled with high-quality green coffee beans for weeks at a time. During the aging process, the coffee absorbs the flavors and aromas of the whiskey. The whiskey barrel-aged coffee is then roasted medium and mixed with natural flavors to transport beings into an otherworldly realm filled with flavors of whiskey, mint and sweet chocolate.

The new, limited-edition Death Wish Dark Spirits: Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey blend is available now on the Death Wish website with a price of $29.99 for an 8-ounce whole bean bag.

Will you be checking out this new coffee from Death Wish? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!