Lucky Charms Brings Back Traps and Treats Boxes for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is coming up this week and to celebrate the holiday, Lucky Charms is bringing back their fan-favorite Traps and Treats boxes as well as the fan-favorite Lucky Charms Limited Edition Magic Clovers cereal with clover marshmallows that turn milk green. The seasonal favorites are available now at stores nationwide with a suggested retail price starting at $5.69.

Lucky Charms Limited Edition Magic Clovers cereal is a beloved favorite that features the same frosted oats cereal pieces fans know and love but with special St. Patrick's Day-themed marshmallows. Included in those marshmallows are magical clover charms that turn milk green. It adds a bit of magic to the cereal bowl at breakfast time.

As for the Traps and Treats boxes, these specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms cereal let cereal fans get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit by building a leprechaun trap from the special packaging. They come in five different options to match the different Lucky Charms flavors: original, Chocolate, Marshmallow Clusters, Family Size Chocolate, and Magic Clovers. Fans can check out this special website here for ideas on how to customize their own traps.

Will you be checking out Lucky Charms Limited Edition Magic Clovers cereal or the Lucky Charms Traps and Treats boxes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!