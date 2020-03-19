DirecTV Fans Are Freaking Out After Service Blacks Out During Coronavirus Quarantine

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, households around the world are encouraged to stay indoors and away from large gatherings of people for as long as possible, which means many of us are turning towards our TVs to keep us entertained. Around 8:45 pm ET, the DirecTV service inexplicably went out, with millions of homes seeing nothing but a black screen while watching some of their favorite programs. Roughly 15 minutes later, the service reset itself and resumed normal broadcasting, but 15 minutes was long enough for subscribers to take to social media to air their grievances with the company.

While 15 minutes without TV isn’t inherently a cause for alarm, when that issue comes without warning and resolves without much of an explanation, it can be frustrating to think that it could happen again at a moment’s notice. Additionally, the outage taking place during peak TV hours meant some of the blackouts impacted immensely popular programs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what subscribers were saying during the incident!

Missing the Masked Singer

Why must there always be an update at the most inopportune time. This time, missed the @MaskedSingerFOX reveal! Thanks @DIRECTV — Amanda (@MandaC777) March 19, 2020

WHY?!?!?

So I’m watching my new favorite show @MaskedSingerFOX, and a few min before they were going to unmask someone, my @DIRECTV decided to do a reboot!!! 😩😡 WHY!!!!!! 😞😢 pic.twitter.com/8y7dWeMm6D — Tammy Shaw #Loveeternal ❤️ (@Tammy_Shaw) March 19, 2020

End Times

With COVID19 going on, the fact Directv went out for everyone at the same time … I was thinking we were being bombed. I mean, why not? — Ed De La Garza (@eddelagarza) March 19, 2020

What Happened to Sandra?

I’m so sad as a huge Survivor fan I watch every week but my directv froze & I totally missed the second tribal so I have no idea what went down about Sandra getting voted out #SurvivorWinnersAtWar #Survivor40 #Survivor — Jill (@Manateeluv) March 19, 2020

fdhshhahah

Why isn’t my DirecTV thing working fdhshhahah — ✨ (@dyrne) March 19, 2020

Missed the Tribal

Hey @DIRECTV thanks for making me miss the last 10 minutes of #Survivor40 and not see probably the best tribal of the season. 🙄 I remember when I used to laugh at cable over THEIR (un)reliability. #SurvivorWinnersAtWar — Clark 💯 AntiViral (@clark_gasm) March 19, 2020

Who Survived?

My directv messed up right before they read the votes on survivor so I really need @CBSAllAccess to hurry up and upload the episode — Zach (@OMGitisZach) March 19, 2020

Just Stupid

Damn @foxnetworks and @DIRECTV , so glad that your services break up during the masked singer, but the commercials come through crystal clear, ya know, when you’re getting paid for advertising space. This is just stupid. — ProtoKoL_X (@ProtoKoLX_TV) March 19, 2020

Truly Laughable

Hey is anyone else having problems with piece of shit @DIRECTV ???? A truly laughable company — ً (@cxlcutta) March 19, 2020

Meltdown