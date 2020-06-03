Disney World Construction Starting Back Up At Theme Park

✖

After months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, certain businesses are starting to re-open. One major company that is working towards opening their doors once again is Disney World. It was announced last week that Walt Disney World Resort will have a phased re-opening for its four Orlando parks with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom set to open on July 11th, and Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios opening on July 15th. Now, according to a new post from Blog Mickey, theme park construction has also resumed in Orlando.

“Now with a firm opening date of July 11th, Disney is getting over a one month head start to finish and continue construction projects around Walt Disney World,” the site writes. According to the report, painting has resumed on Cinderella's castle, and they've also continued work on the Grand Floridian walkway to Magic Kingdom as well as a new walkway at the Transportation and Ticket Center. You can view photos of the construction in the tweet below:

BREAKING: Theme Park Construction Projects Resume at Disney World https://t.co/lG033cpiA8 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) June 3, 2020

In addition to smaller percentage of guests being allowed in the parks at any one time, Disney will make “high-touch” experiences unavailable including makeover opportunities, playgrounds, and character meet and greets. Despite no dining or meet and greets being available, characters will still be present throughout the Disney parks.

Walt Disney World will also enforce a policy of guests 2 years of age and older being required to wear appropriate face coverings in theme parks and common areas of resort hotels. There will be some areas of the parks with limited mask-free “relaxation zone," with designated areas where guests can remove their masks for a short period.

"I think what we can say is that we've done everything we can to open up responsibly," Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously said why the parks are safe for guests to return. "Taking the guidance of local health officials, state health officials, national health officials, plus our own well qualified doctors on staff to create an environment to create new operating procedures, to create new policies, to do new training, new standards of hygiene. So that when a guest comes in we can continue the trust that guests have always had with the Walt Disney company and enjoy the parks so they can make those magical memories that last a lifetime.”

How do you feel Disney starting to open? Do you plan to go? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.