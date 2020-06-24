Disney World Rides, Shops, & Restaurants That WON'T Re-Open With Parks Revealed

The Walt Disney Company movie previously confirmed that the phased reopening of their Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts will begin starting in July. Capacity will be limited and some things that Disney fans might consider staples of the parks will not be present like fireworks and parades, but even more of the parks won't be open including some rides and restaurants. Blog Mickey has posted a series of articles about what will and won't be open when the four Disney World parks re-open in Orlando, and there are frankly a lot of them.

The good news for those that actually plan on attending the park is that the vast majority of rides and restaurants will be open with favorites like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Avatar Flight of Passage, Soarin’ Around the World, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Toy Story Mania all set to be open across the four parks.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would be the first of Disney World's parks to reopen, letting people in on July 11th. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios would open on July 15th. This proposal came with several rules regarding guests in the parks.

"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Disney Parks exec Matt Simon previously said. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

Despite the plans by Disney to re-open their parks over the summer, many employees from the Disneyland union members are demanding that the company not open the park in July due to safety concerns. A group of 17,000 cast member signed a letter to Disney urging them to reconsider reopening in July. All of these plans have not changed despite spikes in cases across the country.