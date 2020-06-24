Disney World Rides, Shops, & Restaurants That WON'T Re-Open With Parks Revealed
The Walt Disney Company movie previously confirmed that the phased reopening of their Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts will begin starting in July. Capacity will be limited and some things that Disney fans might consider staples of the parks will not be present like fireworks and parades, but even more of the parks won't be open including some rides and restaurants. Blog Mickey has posted a series of articles about what will and won't be open when the four Disney World parks re-open in Orlando, and there are frankly a lot of them.
The good news for those that actually plan on attending the park is that the vast majority of rides and restaurants will be open with favorites like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Avatar Flight of Passage, Soarin’ Around the World, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Toy Story Mania all set to be open across the four parks.
Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would be the first of Disney World's parks to reopen, letting people in on July 11th. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios would open on July 15th. This proposal came with several rules regarding guests in the parks.
"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Disney Parks exec Matt Simon previously said. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."
Despite the plans by Disney to re-open their parks over the summer, many employees from the Disneyland union members are demanding that the company not open the park in July due to safety concerns. A group of 17,000 cast member signed a letter to Disney urging them to reconsider reopening in July. All of these plans have not changed despite spikes in cases across the country.
Magic Kingdom Attractions
Casey Jr. Splash ‘N’ Soak Station
Enchanted Tales with Belle
Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade
Main Street Vehicles
Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
Stitch’s Great Escape
Magic Kingdom Shops
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
The Pirates League
Harmony Barber Shop
Agrabah Bazaar
Big Top Souvenirs
Bonjour! Village Gifts
Briar Patch
Casey Jr. RailRoad Mercantile
Curtain Call Collectibles
Disney Clothiers
Frontier Trading Post
La Princesa de Cristal
Liberty Square Parasol Cart
Liberty Square Portrait Gallery
Merchant of Venus
Newsstand
Prairie Outpost & Supply
Ursa’s Major Minor Mart
Magic Kingdom Restaurants
The Diamond Horseshoe
Casey’s Corner
Cheshire Cafe
Cinderella’s Royal Table
Columbia Harbor House
Cool Ship
The Crystal Palace
The Friar’s Nook
Gaston’s Tavern
Golden Oak Outpost
The Lunching Pad
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
Prince Eric’s Village Market
Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant
Tortuga Tavern
Westward Ho
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Attractions
Affection Section
The Boneyard
Primeval Whirl – Operates Seasonally
Finding Nemo – The Musical
UP! A Great Bird Adventure
Festival of the Lion King
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Shops
Boneyard Cart
Colors of Mo’ara
DinoLand Cart
Dino-Rama Cart
Island Mercantile
Kali Cart
Maharajah Cart
Mariya’s Souveniers
Outpost Cart
The Outpost Shop
Riverside Depot
Serka Cart
Theater in the Wild Cart
Tiffins Cart
Tree of Life Cart
Yak & Yeti Bhaktapur Market
Ziwani Traders
Zuri’s Sweets Shop
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Restaurants
Dino Diner
Drinkwallah
Eight Spoon Cafe
Kusafiri Coffe Shop & Bakery
Mahindi
Pizzafari
The Smiling Crocodile
Terra Treats
Tusker House Restaurant
Warung Outpost
EPCOT Attractions
Advanced Training Lab
Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
Bruce’s Shark World
Turtle Talk with Crush
EPCOT Shops
The Brass Bazaar
Casablanca Carpets
The Crown & Crest
Das Kaufhaus
Der Teddybar
Die Weihnachts Ecke
El Ranchito del Norte
The Fjording
Glaskunst
Good Fortune Gifts
House of Good Fortune
Il Bel Cristallo
Kunstarbeit in Kristall
La Gemma Elegante
La Princesa de Cristal – Mexico
La Signature
La Tienda Encantada
L’Esprit de la Provence
Les Vins de France
Lords and Ladies
Marketplace in the Medina
Northwest Merchantile
Plaza de los Amigos
Plume et Palette
The Queen’s Table
Ring Carvers
Souk-al-Magreb
Souvenirs de France
Sportsman’s Shoppe
Stein Haus
Rangier Traders
Toy Soldier
Trading Post
Village Traders
Volkskunst
Wandering Reindeer
Weinkeller
EPCOT Restaurants
Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
Block & Hans
Chefs de France
Cool Wash
Joy of Tea
Kingla Bakeri Og Kafe
Las Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie
Les Vins des Chefs de France
Lotus Blossom Cafe
Monsieur Paul
Nine Dragons
Restaurant Marrakesh
Sommerfest
Space 220 – Coming Soon
Takumi-Tei
Teppan Edo
Tokyo Dining
Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar
Tutto Italia Restorante
Yorkshire County Fish Shop
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Attractions
Star Wars Launch Bay
Indiana Jones Stunt Show
Voyage of the Little Mermaid
Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage
Frozen Sing-Along
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Shops
Beverly Sunset Boutique
Black Spire Outfitters
Creature Stall
Disney Studio Store
First Order Cargo
Frozen Fractal Gifts
Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost
It’s a Wonderful Shop
Launch Bay Cargo
Oscar’s Super Service
Resistance Supply
Savi’s Workshop
Stage 1 Company Store
Sunset Ranch Pins and Souvenirs
Toytarian Toymaker
