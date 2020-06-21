Disneyland Union Members Demand Company Not Reopen Park Due to Safety Concerns

✖

Disneyland union members are demanding that the company not open the park in July due to safety concerns. A group of 17,000 cast members are represented by the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions. They penned a letter to Disney urging them to reconsider reopening on July 17th because of the concerns surrounding public safety in California as reported by The Orange County Register. The company has pushed ahead with plans to reopen and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is supposed to reopen next month as well. All of these plans have not changed despite spikes in cases across the country. The Union is hoping that this letter and public calls to reconsider will change Disney’s stance on the matter.

“Disney wants clearance from the government to reopen the Disneyland Resort in July,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney’s rapid timetable… We are not yet satisfied that it is safe to reopen the resort. There are numerous questions about safety which Disney has not yet answered.”

“Disney has rejected or not yet responded to important safety proposals made by CRLU member unions,” the union continued. “Therefore, at this point we do not know if the resort can be operated safely.”

Disneyland had an official prepare a statement to address this demand, ““The safety and wellbeing of our cast members and guests are at the forefront of our planning, and we look forward to continued dialogue with our unions on the extensive health and safety protocols, following guidance from public health experts, which we plan to implement as we move toward our proposed, phased reopening.”

Precautions are currently being taken in Florida. Walt Disney World’s site currently reads, “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings.”

“Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

