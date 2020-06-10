Walt Disney World Will Need to Lift Social Distancing Measures to Become Profitable, per Wall Street Analyst

✖

Disney is set to reopen Walt Disney World around this time next month, even though Wall Street analysts say the park will continue taking massive financial losses for the foreseeable future. In a letter to investors Tuesday (via Deadline), UBS analyst John Hodulik says the park will likely allow just 25-percent of the park's traditional peak attendance due to new social distancing standards. Furthermore, the analyst says he thinks the park won't return to normal capacities until this time next year, especially if Disney's Anaheim-based Disneyland park remains closed until September as many anticipate.

Over the weekend, the Disney World site was updated with more verbiage promoting the theme park's latest social distancing standards. As of now, it will reopen on July 11th.

“Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

Though the park will require all visitors to wear facemasks, it has announced there will be dedicated "mask-free" zones located around the park where families can relax without wearing their masks.

“This is an important part of protecting both our guests and our cast,” a post on the Disney Springs website reads. “Please be sure you have an ample amount of face coverings for yourself and your party before you arrive, as you’ll need to wear them over your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table).”

Pressed about the mask requirement -- how will Disney get everyone to comply -- company says it plans to deploy "high-energy squads" of employees to roam parks and insist and may create "relaxation zones" where people can take off their masks. — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) May 27, 2020

As of now, the Walt Disney Company has yet to set a timetable for the reopening of Disneyland.

