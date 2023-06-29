Walt Disney World Unveils Tiana's Water Tower During Splash Mountain Revamp

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is making some serious progress at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, as the upcoming Splash Mountain replacement now has some very visible changes for guests in the park. Splash Mountain is being replaced with an attraction based on The Princess and the Frog at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and the renovations are underway at both parks. This week, the folks at Disney World shared a video on TikTok of the first major, cosmetic change to the outside of the ride. The new water tower, featuring Tiana's name and crown, can be seen in the park.

The TikTok from Disney World features an Imagineer walking viewers through the cosmetic change, celebrating the milestone as the park gets one step closer to opening in 2024. Take a look below!

"We're here at Magic Kingdom installing the brand new water tower, which marks the start of the exterior transformation of our attraction," the Imagineer says in the video. "It's a super big day for us, because this is our biggest and most guest-facing piece of show set that we've installed thus far. Tiana's taken this old salt dome and this water tower that was already here, and she's made it her own."

"One of my favorite parts is those two stars on top. If you just look at it, they just look like little sparkles on the crown, but really they represent Ray and Evangeline in the film. And they represent Tiana wishing on stars and making those dreams come true," she continues. "Tiana herself is an incredible role model for me and for a lot of young women, because she's incredibly career-focused and career-driven, and I think that makes her really unique within all of our princess. It makes her an important and exciting character to bring to Magic Kingdom."

Disney's Splash Mountain Replacement

The classic Splash Mountain ride is getting an update and being modeled after The Princess and the Frog. This will bring a new story to the ride, as well as characters from the movie and a ton of great music.

What won't be changing much at all is the ride itself. The characters will be different, but Tiana's Bayou Adventure will still serve as a log flume ride, ending with the iconic drop down the mountain.

When Does Tiana's Bayou Adventure Open?

Disney hasn't set a firm date for either of the Tiana's Bayou Adventure locations, so there's no way to predict exactly when either of them will open. However, the company did announce that both will be opening at some point in 2024, so the wait isn't going to be too long for folks excited to check out the new version of the ride.

Are you looking forward to checking out Tiana's Bayou Adventure when the remodel is complete?