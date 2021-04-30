Disneyland Reopens With Enhanced Attraction Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Disneyland guests attending the park's April 30 reopening are among the first to ride Snow White's Enchanted Wish, an enhanced and updated version of Snow White's Scary Adventures. Disney announced in late 2019 that the classic dark ride, opened as Snow White and Her Adventures on the same day that Walt Disney inaugurated Disneyland in 1955, would undergo its first major refurbishment since 1983 in time for the attraction's 65th anniversary in 2020. On Friday, 412 days after the Disneyland Resort shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland Park reopened its gates to the public with Snow White's Enchanted Wish among the rides in operation.

Disney revealed the famed Fantasyland ride, Disneyland's only ride-through princess attraction, would be reimagined with a "happily ever after" more faithful to Walt Disney's classic 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Along with enhanced story details and all-new scenes, Walt Disney Imagineering's updated Snow White's Enchanted Wish features a vignette showing true love's first kiss stirring Snow White from her slumber in a shimmering forest setting. Instead of the scary scene that concludes Snow White's Scary Adventures — which ends with riders passing the Seven Dwarfs as they escape the Witch in the dark forest — Snow White's Enchanted Wish gives Snow White her "happily ever after" with a romantic finale featuring Snow White, her Prince, and their animal friends as a fairy tale castle dazzles in the distance.

Snow White's Enchanted Wish boasts "state-of-the-art audio and visual technology throughout the attraction, including new music, LED black lighting, laser projections and a new animation system," according to the 2019 announcement, as well as a refreshed exterior with "fairy tale-inspired" details that complement Disneyland's iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle (itself refreshed with a magical makeover in 2019).

