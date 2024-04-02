Disneyland Announces Major Change To Beloved Attraction

Disneyland is making a big change to a long-standing attraction. In a story from The Los Angeles Times, the company confirmed that they would begin moving Autopia's cars away from gasoline. If you've ever been on the ground in the California theme park, you've heard the sound of Autopia's cars ripping around that track. Well, a Disney spokesperson confirmed the whispers that Tomorrowland might be a bit quieter in the years to come. This move comes after some people questioned the use of gasoline for the individual karts and the feasibility of electrifying the attraction. It seems like Disney is figuring out which alternative power source makes the most sense and will be moving forward accordingly. Here's what Disney had to say.

"Since opening with Disneyland park in 1955, Autopia has remained a guest-favorite most popular with young kids experiencing driving for the first time," spokesperson Jessica Good said in an email. "As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years."

Star Tours Gets Some New Updates

(Photo: Lucasfilm/DisneyParks)

2024 is bringing some more immediate changes as well. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting some new sequences in Star Tours this month. As a part of their Season of the Force celebration, characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Andor will be added to the attraction. Star Wars Celebration 2023 brought the first announcement. Now, fans are excited to see what new storyline variations they get when they visit one of the parks.

"Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge previously said when the additions were announced. "We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures ... but I can't reveal just where we're going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because ... well ... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here's hoping C-3PO's piloting skills have improved!"

Pixar Place Hotel Welcomes Guests

(Photo: Pixar)

On the resort side of things, Disneyland is also accepting guests at Pixar Place. The hotel has been rennovated in a major way. Guests staying near California Adventure can now get a good look at the 15-story high building and all the Pixar Animation Studios nods inside. The media got to visit Pixar Place and talk with general manager Ron Silagyi. He told the assembled reporters, "With upgraded accommodations and amenities, plus stylish Pixar flair throughout, Pixar Place Hotel is proud to deliver an elevated, distinctly Disney experience that only comes with staying at the Disneyland Resort."

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock added, "We are looking to turbocharge expansion at Disneyland Resort over the coming years, and the transformation of Pixar Place Hotel is a demonstration of how we're creating high-quality guest experiences infused with our most popular stories."

"At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks," Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter wrote. "Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example – it's like walking into a world of Pixar. It's truly immersive, and we're thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests."

