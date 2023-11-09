Dr Pepper Introduces New Hot Take Flavor

Dr Pepper is bringing the spice with a brand-new flavor. On Wednesday, Dr Pepper announced the launch of new Dr Pepper Hot Take, a limited-edition flavor that is available exclusively to Pepper Perks members starting today, Wednesday, November 8th. The new flavor, which is the brand's annual college football limited edition flavor, is described as a fiery turn on the original 23 flavors that harnesses the bold flavors of spicy peppers while honoring the sport — and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom.

"Dr Pepper is taking bold flavor steps with the launch of Dr Pepper® Hot Take and it is a testament to our commitment to bringing fans sensational new products," shared John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper® Brand Marketing. "Every year, we celebrate college football fandom and the new flavor is a 'hot take' on the well-loved tradition of sport and spice."

To get the new Dr Pepper Hot Take, fans have two ways to get their hands on the flavor: logging in or enrolling in the Pepper Perks program from home and playing scratch-and-win for a chance of winning many prizes, including Dr Pepper Hot Take or fans can redeem 3000 points to secure the flavor. The limited time flavor is available only while supplies last. Fans can go here to learn more.

This is just the latest news from Dr Pepper. Earlier this year, the brand cooled things off in the hot summer months by teaming up with Blue Bell for Dr Pepper Float ice cream. That offering paired creamy vanilla ice cream with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. The flavor, available in pint and half-gallon sizes, is available through 2024 in the 23 states where Blue Bell is sold: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

"The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell," said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl."

Will you be checking out Dr Pepper Hot Take? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.