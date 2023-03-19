Dunkaroos Drops First-Ever Exclusive "DunkAShoes"

Iconic '90s snack and lunch staple Dunkaroos made a comeback a few years ago when the beloved treat returned to store shelves in 2020 — and Chocolate Dunkaroos soon followed suit in 2021 — but now the snack is stepping out in a brand-new way — literally. On Sunday, Dunkaroos announced the first ever exclusive Dunkaroos shoes, aka DunkAShoes. The new kicks are in collaboration with emerging sneaker customizer Katty Customs.

The new DunkAShoes are inspired by all things Dunkaroos. They shoes are hand painted with the iconic Dunkaroos colors of yellow, purple, teal, and magenta along with the famous rainbow chip pattern. Each show also includes custom insoles that are printed with iconic Dunkaroos cookies and have a removable Dunkaroos keychain/tag that can be attached to the back. You can check out a photo of the shoes for yourself below.

(Photo: Dunkaroos/Katty Customs)

If these shoes sound cool to you, this is what you need to know. These shoes are an exclusive design and will come available on NTWRK, a livestream video shopping app that offers curated shopping experiences from the world's best creators, at 3 p.m. PT on Monday, March 27th. A drawing for the shoes will take place at that time. The drawing is free to enter and only costs $0.90 if you win. To enter, users must download the NTWRK app — you will not be able to enter via the conventional website. You can visit the show's direct link via NTWRK here.

In the past few years, Dunkaroos has launched some interesting tie-ins, outside of these new shoes. Last year, they announced their first-ever college basketball team and before that, the released exclusive, '90s inspired digital outfits as well as their own NFTs.

Dunkaroos were first launched in 1990 and soon became a popular lunchbox staple. However, the treat left the United States market in 2012, though they remained available in Canada until 2018. Originally, Dunkaroos were available in five different shapes with chocolate or vanilla frosting, and by 1993, they'd introduced flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, and Rainbow Sprinkles.

What do you think about the new Dunkaroos DunkAShoes collaboration with Katty Customs? Will you be trying to get these shoes yourself? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!