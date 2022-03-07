Dunkaroos Announces Their First-Ever College Basketball Team

Iconic 90s snack Dunkaroos is stepping up their dunk game. On Monday, Dunkaroos announced their first-ever All-DUNKaroos college basketball team. During the March college basketball tournament, Dunkaroos will introduce five all-star dunkers to a new team of top athletes whose love of the game is rivaled only by their love of Dunkaroos. The athletes will be announced by dunk professional and former award-winning college athlete Miles Bridges.

Beginning this week fans can follow along Dunkaroos’ Instagram and @milesbridges on Twitter to see who is being named to the All-DUNKaroos team du ring the tournament. Each player chosen for this honorary team will receive a Dunkaroos Slam Dunk Delivery box with everything they need to rep the snack, including custom Dunkaroos shoes designed by Christina Pappion of Pappion Artistry, a personalized jersey, plenty of 90s inspired merch, and a supply of Dunkaroos. Fans will also have a chance to win their own Dunkaroos Slam Dunk Deliver Box. They can go to www.dunksweeps.com beginning March 13th to enter. Additionally, fans who follow Dunkaroos on Twitter and Instagram will also have a chance to snag a pair of the custom Dunkaroos shoes.

“Dunkaroos is all about epic dunks, so our attention was drawn to basketball courts in March to get involved and celebrate what makes snacking with Dunkaroos so fun,” Brand Manager at Dunkaroos Taylor Rosenberry said. “We’re honoring five special athletes who wow us with their skilled dunks on and off the court and we’re looking forward to see our fans engage too”

Dunkaroos were first launched in 1990 and soon became a popular lunchbox staple. The brand left the United States market in 2012 and returned in 2020 after fans begged General Mills to restore the beloved snack to store shelves. Dunkaroos are currently available in two flavors: vanilla cookie and vanilla frosting with sprinkles, and vanilla cookie and chocolate frosting. They can be found at retailers nationwide.

