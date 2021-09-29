Dunkaroos Launches Exclusive 90s-Inspired Digital Outfit

Beloved ’90s snack Dunkaroos made their triumphant return first with the return of the vanilla flavor in 2020 and then with Chocolate Dunkaroos earlier this year and while the iconic snack’s return was plenty to rejoice over, Dunkaroos is giving snack fans even more to get excited about with the release of an exclusive, ’90s-inspired digital streetwear outfit as well as the release of their latest real-world merch as well.



On Wednesday, Dunkaroos announced the launch of the exclusive digital outfit. Designed by H+ Creative and Skeeva, the digital outfit is a head-to-toe streetwear-styled look that embodies all the out-of-this-world boldness and fun of the iconic ’90s fashion era. Making the digital outfit even more interesting is that fans will submit poses of themselves for the digital outfits to be rendered on them to use in the digital world. Access to the digital outfits is limited, however. Only a select few lucky trendsetters will be able to rep the exclusive digital look.



While the digital outfit is limited, fans will also have access to an all-new line of physical ’90s-inspired merch they can rock in real life. The second merch drop for Dunkaroos, this new collection includes “the raddest ’90s essentials” including fanny packs, t-shirts, and hats. Both the limited, exclusive digital outfits and the physical merchandise will be available to purchase on shop.dunkaroos.com starting Thursday, September 30th at 12 pm ET.



The exclusive digital outfits aren’t the first time Dunkaroos has ventured into the digital world with ’90s style. Earlier this year, the brand got in on the NFT game with their own take on the trend – Dunkaroos New Frosting Tokens – and the auction of 10, ’90s-inspired artworks featuring the Dunkaroos cookie and frosting duo as well as the mascot, Duncan. Profits from the NFT auction went to Feeding America.



First launched in 1990, Dunkaroos left the United States market in 2012, though they remained available in Canada until 2018. Originally, Dunkaroos came in five different shapes with chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, Dunkaroos had introduced flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, and Rainbow Sprinkles. Since the return of Dunkaroos last year, new Dunkaroos items have been released as well, including Dunkaroos frosting by the pint, “mega” Dunkaroos, and even a Dunkaroos cereal.



What do you think of the Dunkaroos exclusive, ’90s-inspired digital outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.