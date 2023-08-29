Ferrero Sweetens the Wait For Spooky Season With 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar

August is almost over and while summer still has a few more weeks left and Labor Day is just around the corner, Halloween is coming up fast. That's right, it's about to be the spookiest time of year and now, Ferrero is back for their fourth year in a row to help count down to what some would say is the best holiday of them all — and all for a good cause. On Monday, Ferrero released their fourth-annual 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar functions something like an advent calendar with each day offering up a little treat. The treats in this calendar come from Ferrero's premium confection and cookie brands, including Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, Tic Tac, Nutella&GO!, Fannie May, Keebler Fudge Stripe Minis or Mother's Cookies.

"Chocolate and candy are at the heart of every Halloween celebration and act as a catalyst in creating unforgettable memories during this spooky and spirited time of year," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "With Ferrero's 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, we hope to help families create special moments not only on October 31st, but every day of the month, as we join together to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals."

Now through September 22nd (or while supplies last, as the calendar is expected to sell out), customers who go to this website and make a $31 donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will receive the calendar. In addition to the monetary donation, Ferrero will also be giving their confections and cookies to select local children's hospitals located near their company offices and plants throughout North America so that patients and caregivers can also enjoy the spirit of Halloween.

"We are very grateful for partners like Ferrero who continue their dedication to our vision: Change Kids' Health to Change the Future," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "The Ferrero team truly understands the power of engaging local communities to help ensure our children's hospitals are equipped to provide the best possible care for kids – and have a little fun while doing it. We're excited to give more smiles this Halloween season and beyond."

In Other Halloween News

In other Halloween news, Halloween Fruity Pebbles are returning this spooky season as well. For those who are unfamiliar, Halloween Fruity Pebbles is a twist on the iconic Fruity Pebbles cereal. It features the same beloved flavor of Fruity Pebbles but has a spooky twist with a fun orange and purple color scheme to the cereal pieces. The cereal's packaging also has a fun Halloween theme, complete with bats and a cauldron.

Halloween Fruit Pebbles is expected to roll out to retailers nationwide around August of this year with a suggested retail price of $4 for a 10-ounce box and $5.20 for an 18.5-ounce box. They will be available while supplies last for a limited time.

Also, General Mills announced that they are expanding their monster cereals this year, adding Carmella Creeper to the lineup. According to General Mills, "Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party. Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows." Along with an official confirmation of rumors that emerged last week, General Mills provided ComicBook.com with a short comic that shows Carmella's introduction to the gang, as she crashes a video game party with Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry. That cereal is also expected to arrive in August.