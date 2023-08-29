Friday the 13th Franchise Heading to Max Just in Time for Halloween
Most of the Friday the 13th films will be available to stream on the same service this Spooky Season.
Watching through the entire Friday the 13th franchise can be a challenge, especially when the films in the series are either not on any major streaming services or spread out across a couple of different platforms. Next month, as spooky season really kicks into gear, streaming the Jason Voorhees saga will get a whole lot easier. Eight of the original 10 Friday the 13th films are going to be available on the same service, thanks to Max.
On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service announced the full list of movies and TV shows set to hit the lineup in September. Eight Friday the 13th movies are being added to Max on September 1st.
Jason Goes to Hell, the ninth film in the Friday the 13th series, is already available on Max. It'll be joined this week by the first eight entries in the series: Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part II, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.
Everything Coming to Max in September
The Friday the 13th films are just a few of the new additions hitting Max on September 1st. Below, you can take a look at the full list of the Max arrivals kicking off the month of September.
42
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic
Anna
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle Comes Home
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boyz n the Hood
Bullet To The Head
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return
Children of the Corn: Revelation
A Cinderella Story
Class Action
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
The Curse of La Llorona
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night
Design Defined, Season 1
Doctor Sleep
Drive Me Crazy
Dutch
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Fast Food Nation
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky
Firestorm
Friday
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York
Georgia Rule
The Ghost and the Darkness
Heartburn
It
It: Chapter Two
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors
The Mask
MI-5
Millennium
Mommie Dearest
Ordinary Love
Out of the Furnace
Philomena
Post Grad
The Rage: Carrie 2
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken
Sabrina
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
She's Funny That Way
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snitch
Source Code
Spy
Sunset Strip
Tears of the Sun
THX 1138
Time After Time
Unfaithfully Yours
XXX
XXX: State of the Union