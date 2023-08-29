Friday the 13th Franchise Heading to Max Just in Time for Halloween

Most of the Friday the 13th films will be available to stream on the same service this Spooky Season.

Watching through the entire Friday the 13th franchise can be a challenge, especially when the films in the series are either not on any major streaming services or spread out across a couple of different platforms. Next month, as spooky season really kicks into gear, streaming the Jason Voorhees saga will get a whole lot easier. Eight of the original 10 Friday the 13th films are going to be available on the same service, thanks to Max.

On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service announced the full list of movies and TV shows set to hit the lineup in September. Eight Friday the 13th movies are being added to Max on September 1st.

Jason Goes to Hell, the ninth film in the Friday the 13th series, is already available on Max. It'll be joined this week by the first eight entries in the series: Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part II, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

Everything Coming to Max in September

The Friday the 13th films are just a few of the new additions hitting Max on September 1st. Below, you can take a look at the full list of the Max arrivals kicking off the month of September.

