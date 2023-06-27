Halloween Fruity Pebbles Are Coming Back

Halloween is still a few months away, but fans of spooky season are already getting excited and now they have one more thing to look forward to. Post has announced that Halloween Fruity Pebbles will be back this fall for spooky season. The limited-edition cereal is expected to hit store shelves a bit later this summer.

For those who are unfamiliar, Halloween Fruity Pebbles is a twist on the iconic Fruity Pebbles cereal. It features the same beloved flavor of Fruity Pebbles but has a spooky twist with a fun orange and purple color scheme to the cereal pieces. The cereal's packaging also has a fun Halloween theme, complete with bats and a cauldron.

Halloween Fruit Pebbles is expected to roll out to retailers nationwide around August of this year with a suggested retail price of $4 for a 10-ounce box and $5.20 for an 18.5-ounce box. They will be available while supplies last for a limited time.

Spirit Halloween is Also Gearing Up for Halloween

Earlier this month, Spirit Halloween announced that their flagship store will officially open on July 29th in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The opening of the flagship store serves as the kickoff of sorts to the Halloween season. It will officially open at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 29th and numbered lanyards will be issued on a first come, first served basis starting at 7 a.m. ET that day — the lanyards will determine access to the store. Lanyards are required to enter the store. You can read more about it here.

General Mills is Expanding Their Monster Cereals for the First Time in 35 Years This Year

Also, earlier this month, General Mills announced that they are expanding their monster cereals this year, adding Carmella Creeper to the lineup. According to General Mills, "Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party. Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows." Along with an official confirmation of rumors that emerged last week, General Mills provided ComicBook.com with a short comic that shows Carmella's introduction to the gang, as she crashes a video game party with Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry. That cereal is also expected to arrive in August.

