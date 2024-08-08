Green Day Teams Up With Keurig to Celebrate American Idiot’s 20th Anniversary With New Brewer, Coffee Kit

The iconic album American Idiot turns 20 this year and to celebrate, punk rock band Green Day is teaming up with Keurig to bring a little jolt to your morning — or any time of day. The band and Keurig has announced the launch of a limited-edition Keurig brewer kit designed to celebrate American Idiot‘s 20th anniversary. The special kit includes a custom-designed K-Iced Plus brewer, Punk Bunny Coffee K-Cup pods, a branded tumbler, and exclusive access to a special Spotify playlist curated by Green Day. The kits will be available exclusively on Keurig.com starting August 20th for a limited time.

For Green Day, this isn’t their first adventure into coffee. The band established their first coffee company, Oakland Coffee back in 2015. Now, there’s Punk Bunny Coffee, featuring organic, Fair Trade Certified coffees. Punk Bunny announced a partnership with Keurig Dr. Pepper earlier this year to join the Keurig K-Cup pod system as well.

“We are on the road celebrating 20 years of American Idiot all summer,” Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day said in a statement. “Our buses and back stages have been stocked with our coffee company’s first ever signature brewer. Now, we can finally announce this release and hope you guys love it as much as we do!”

“What’s impressive about Green Day is their unwavering passion for both their music and their coffee,” Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper said. “After working closely with the band on our Punk Bunny partnership, we were inspired to design a brewer that embodies their enthusiasm and celebrates one of their biggest accomplishments. We’re excited to deliver a piece of the band right to fans’ kitchen counters.”

The custom brewer is inspired by American Idiot’s iconic album artwork and beloved lyrics and is described as embodying a piece of cultural phenomenon for music and coffee lovers alike. As for the coffee, fans are able to enjoy their favorite Punk Bunny Coffee blends over ice, which makes it a perfect option for not only lovers of hot coffee, but iced coffees as well. Fans wanting to get their hands on the limited-edition kit just need to go here. The kit goes on sale August 20th and sells for $159.99.

About American Idiot

American Idiot is the seventh studio album from Green Day. It was released on September 21, 2004. The album was both a critical and commercial success, winning Best Rock Album at the 2005 Grammy Awards. It has since been considered one of the greatest albums of all time, with Rolling Stone placing the album at 225 on their 2012 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The album ranked 248 on the 2020 version of that same list.