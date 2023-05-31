The Rolling Stones Team Up With Keurig for New Limited-Edition Iced Coffee Kit

Mornings don't necessarily rock, but The Rolling Stones are trying to change that. The iconic rock band has teamed up with Keurig to start up your morning with their new, limited edition "Start Me Up" iced coffee collaboration. The collaboration is designed to bring together the worlds of caffeine and rock 'n' roll with a new kit that includes a custom designed K-Iced Brewer, iced coffee tumbler, special "Start Me Up" coffee blend K Cup pods, and a curated playlist to give you the right music to start the day.

According to Keurig, the "Start Me Up" K Iced Brewer features a The Rolling Stone's iconic band logo with a fun, coffee-themed twist — the tongue sports brown swirls as a play on iced coffee. The special iced coffee cup also features the fun logo as well as the "Start Me Up" song title. In addition, the kit includes the "Start Me Up" blend pods which are exclusive to the kit. Made in partnership with The Rolling Stones, the flavor features a nutty roast with hints of strawberry that, while it can be consumed hot, is perfect for brewing over ice and celebrates the "uncapped energy of The Rolling Stones". And as for the playlist, the kit gives consumers access to an exclusive, first-ever curated Spotify playlist curated by The Rolling Stones.

"We're thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig," said The Rolling Stones in a statement. "We've collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day."

"The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether you're a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience."

For coffee — and The Rolling Stones — fans who want to get their hands on this kit, this is what you need to know. The "Start Me Up" kit is available for a limited time start on June 6th and will be available on the Keurig website. Fans can go here to set up a reminder. The kit itself has a price of $139.99. Fans can also buy a 10-count K Cup Pod carton as well as the individual collab tumbler separate from the kit at that time, but only while supplies last.

Will you be starting up your mornings with The Rolling Stones Keurig collaboration? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.