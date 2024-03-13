Gritty Channels Spider-Man in New NHL Promo

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has gone from delighting millions to turning off the dark. The beloved National Hockey League mascot went viral earlier this month, for dressing up as the iconic Marvel Comics hero Peter Parker / Spider-Man during a game. The March 2nd game, which saw the Flyers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2, saw Gritty rappel from the ceiling in a Spider-Man costume.

The team also shared a video of Gritty's Spider-Man transformation, complete with some impressive recreations of scenes from Tobey Maguire's trilogy of Spider-Man movies. As Gritty put it on their official Twitter account, "wit grit power comes grit responsibility," channeling Spider-Man's iconic catchphrase "with great power comes great responsibility."

wit grit power comes grit responsibility pic.twitter.com/1SOL1z3cKi — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 3, 2024

What TV Shows Has Gritty Cameoed In?

In the span of the past year, Gritty has made guest appearances on two fan-favorite sitcoms — Season 2 of Abbott Elementary, and Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. According to Gritty, these cameos have been a unique opportunity to spread their wings as a performer.

"When you've reached the level of fame and success that Quinta and I have, you have people for that," Gritty told Variety over email when asked how their appearance came to be. "Her people reached out to my people. Of course I'm a fan ... It's comedy, it's Philly and it's school. I love two of those things!"

"Some, less experienced actors, have described the challenges of playing yourself on camera," Gritty continued. "I can't relate. Truly, I found it refreshing that Hollywood didn't try to get some C-lister like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play me at a discount. I stuck to the script but of course added some of my Gritty charm we all know and love."

Will There Be a Spider-Man 4?

Fans are definitely eager to see Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie, which would be the latest co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. While Spider-Man 4 has not officially been greenlit yet, Holland recently hinted at the approach for the film.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland told Collider. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

What do you think of Gritty suiting up as Spider-Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!