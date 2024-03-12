The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs is Spider-Man in New Trailer

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs is now… Spider-Man! The actor who played Carl Grimes on AMC’s zombie series made his exit in the show’s eighth season but has since continued acting and also started producing with other young TWD stars. Now, Riggs is portraying the iconic character of Peter Parker in a film which has no association with Marvel or Sony. “Based off of characters from The Amazing Spider-Man comics by Marvel,” the movie’s trailer offers in its description on YouTube. “This is a non-profit fan film, unaffiliated and not endorsed by Marvel, Sony, or Disney.”

The new film, titled The Spider, is a horror genre spin on Spider-Man. With the character having three live-action iterations that have played in theaters and more takes in animation in comics, Riggs and company went to work for a scary adaptation of the character. “A new horror take on Spider-Man,” the trailer’s description reads. The trailer can be seen in the video above, posted by the locustgarden account on YouTube. The locustgarden team seems to specialize in putting scary spins on popular, family-friendly characters, having previously gone viral for a similar take on Shrek character Princess Fiona. The channel racked up 2.9 million views on its Fiona short film.

According to the trailer for The Spider, it is directed and written by Andy Chen. The Spider is produced by Artin John & Kealani Kitaura. The short film stars Chandler Riggs and features Caylee Cowan, Matthew Vorce, Kyra Gardner, Holgie Forrester, Carl Addicott, David Rice, Andrew Hernon, Kealani Kitaura, Ronan Arthur and Ben Thomas.

Riggs also has his own production company, telling ComicBook.com recently at the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live‘s premiere that he has been working with his co-stars from The Walking Dead on a new project, separately from this new The Spider short film. “It’s a short film that myself and my roommate both on the production company and we’re directing, producing,” Riggs said of his new project. “It’s actually with Katelyn and with Madison Lintz who played Sophia on the show and a bunch of other of our actor friends, and it’s this fun, cool thriller and we got this just awesome grant from Panavision. So we’re just trying to just do everything we can to make it as good as it can be.”

