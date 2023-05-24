The Brady Bunch house is up for sale and Warner Bros. Discovery wants people to know what's going on. The iconic home is listed at $5.5 million. Now, that may seem a bit staggering. But, there was so much work put into this particular property. Back in the days of A Very Brady Renovation, a crew transformed the Brady Bunch house into the massive 2,000 square piece of functional piece of art. HGTV spent $1.9 million on bringing that gem into the modern design space. There's still the floating staircase, the green and orange kitchen and that iconic backyard with the swing set and Tiger's dog house. Check out what the network had to say about the sale down below!

Here's how Warner Bros. Discovery is describing the move to sell The Brady Bunch house: "In 2019, the network sparked a new era of 'Brady-mania' for millions of fans when, as part of its series, A Very Brady Renovation, it transformed the real home located in North Hollywood into a replica of the original set design from The Brady Bunch television series. As part of the massive renovation, HGTV invested $1.9 million and added 2,000 square feet to the property's original footprint, including a full second story."

Now, Look Forward to Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

HGTV has a synopsis for the upcoming show: "During the series, 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one celebrated Food Network chef will participate in the creation of Barbie's Dreamhouse, including: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less)."

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said back when the Barbie movie was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

Would you buy The Brady Bunch house? Let us know down in the comments!