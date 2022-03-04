Edwards Scissorhands’ House Is Up For Sale Again

The house used in Edward Scissorhands, which the owners had filled with memorabilia and turned into a kind of museum, is now up for sale. Owner Joey Klops may have been an enthusiastic fan of the Tim Burton movie, but it’s hard to turn down the kind of appreciation the house has experienced. He and his wife bought the house for $240,000 in 2020, and are looking to flip it for for $699,900, according to TMZ. The house reportedly went on the market on Wednesday.

Since the Klops family bought the house (which they call Scissorland), they have repainted and redecorated it to more closely resembled its onscreen appearance, and gathered together their collection, in part through donations from neighbors who lived in the area when the movie was in production. They offered tours to interested fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the goodies the Klops have on display is a license plate that neighborhood residents had to have on their cars so that they could get into the neighborhood while the film was in production. That, obviously, makes it one of the rarest collectables imaginable. They also had an actual pair of the scissors from the movie, and apparently a pack of Johnny Depp’s abandoned cigarettes, which…okay. It’s notable, at least, in that Klops says Depp was the only actor Burton allowed to smoke in the house during production, so it’s an odd piece of movie trivia brought to life.

The pair have done very little painting and renovation, trying to keep it as close to the original form as possible, including keeping the original kitchen cabinets from the film.

Klops isn’t just a super-fan; he’s been there from the beginning. According to Netflix, Joey Klops was a dishwasher for cast and crew when the film was shooting in his town.

Below is the official synopsis for Edward Scissorhands.

Starring Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton. Depp delivers the performance that launched his career, as Edward, an irresistibly charming creation with razor-sharp metal hands and a heart of gold. Edward’s lonely life in a Gothic castle changes forever when he meets a kind-hearted Avon Lady (Dianne Wiest), who takes him to a pastel paradise known as Suburbia. Thanks to his fantastic talents, Edward becomes a neighborhood sensation, but when he falls in love with Kim (Winona Ryder), he must go to extraordinary lengths to protect her.