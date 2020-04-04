J.K. Rowling Wishes an Online Quiz Would Tell Her She Was a Lord of the Rings Character Instead of a Harry Potter One

J.K. Rowling was wishing that an online quiz would tell her that she was a Lord of the Rings character instead of one from her Harry Potter series. As people spend more and more time inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re looking for something to do. A popular personality quiz that matches people into various characters from pop culture properties has taken the Internet by storm. Rowling had to jump on the trend and rather unsurprisingly, she got Albus Dumbledore from her own work. She didn’t really want that result though and was striving for Gandalf of LotR fame instead. The author showed off her result for Twitter.

Rowling wrote, “I took this quiz https://openpsychometrics.org/tests/characters/… to see which fictional character I’m most like and” The Harry Potter scribe would follow that up with, “TBH, I was hoping for Gandalf.” Everyone seemed to enjoy that quick exchange with a fan.

For those wondering about that test, it isn’t just Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. There are characters from Lion King, Game of Thrones, Aladdin, The Great Gatsby, Friends, Westworld, Star Treks (of all kinds!), The Big Bang Theory, Parks and Recreation, Mad Men, Sex and the City, Battlestar Galactica, The Office, The West Wing, Dexter, Breaking Bad, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Firefly, Serenity, Community, The Hunger Games, That 70’s Show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sherlock, Pride and Prejudice, LOST, True Detective, The Wire, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

For those looking for some Harry Potter fun to engage in during self-quarantine, there are some ebooks that Pottermore released last year to tide you over. Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures. are all there on the web for your viewing pleasure.

