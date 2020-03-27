Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling Reveals Little Known Facts About Herself

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling just revealed some little known facts about herself. A fan asked her about some small details for a sample portfolio and the Harry Potter author was only too happy to oblige. Now, fans know that she shares a strange similarity to Dolores Umbridge, uses Yoshi on Mario Kart, and as been revisiting some old “great books” in her free time. Of course, people love any small glimpse they can get into their favorite creator’s personal lives. This will provide them with other stuff to wonder about for a long time.

When Ms. Nava asked, Rowling answered, “Ummm.... my favourite colour is pink. I always play as Yoshi on MarioKart. I've just started re-reading Catch-22, which I first read aged 22. I got a tattoo last year (but not a Harry Potter tattoo. That would be ridiculous.)”

For those looking for some Harry Potter fun to engage in during self-quarantine, there are some ebooks that Pottermore released last year to tide you over. Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures. are all there on the web for your viewing pleasure.

"The series features four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason. You may remember Harry Potter – A History of Magic and the family edition, Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic, which came out back in 2017. This was followed by the audiobook last year, which featured expanded interviews with the exhibition curators, narrated by Natalie Dormer. These eBook shorts are adapted from the audiobook and are a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer.”

